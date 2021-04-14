Mental health assistance available for military children amid pandemic

Isolation brought on by the pandemic has had a huge impact on our kids mental health and its something parents are now trying to tackle.

Military kids continue to face additional and unique stresses during the pandemic.

That includes their parents being on active duty longer than normal or not being able to go on a short leave to see their family while they're doing a year tour.

Lieutenant Colonel Robin D. "Charlie" Brown is a facilitator at a Red Cross Resilency Workshop.

She says its really important for parents to stay alert and listen to their children.

"Using activities that you enjoy to learn some new skills to meet some new friends okay to share something that you know, because our kids know a lot and they have things to share with other people they've learned ways productive ways to adapt," Brown said.

Military families can find these courses online through the Red Cross.