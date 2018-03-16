Lyft is inviting select riders to join ride subscription services

Lyft, one of the largest ride-sharing apps on the market, is offering some select riders the chance to join all-you-can ride subscription services.

“We’re always testing new ways to provide passengers the most affordable and flexible transportation options,” a Lyft spokesperson told The Verge. “For the past few months, we’ve been testing a variety of All-Access Plans for Lyft passengers.”

On Friday morning social media users began sharing screen shots of their invites on Friday morning.

The offers vary from user to user, but the most common plan being offered costs $200 a month. In exchange, the riders receive 30 free rides. Others received invites to pay $400 for 60 free rides. In all cases, "free" meant rides of $15 or less. It's not clear how rides of more than $15 would be covered under the subscription.

This Lyft subscription plan seems geared only to the most frequent users, folks who’d otherwise spend $450/month on ride-hailing pic.twitter.com/Ngzsl6S6JG — Greg Bensinger (@GregBensinger) March 15, 2018

According to Time, Lyft appears to be targeting heavy users to join the service — people who spend more than $400 a month on rides.

The Verge also reports that Lyft CEO Logan Green touted the idea of subscription-based models on Wednesday during a press event.

“We are going to move the entire industry from one based on ownership to one based on subscription,” Green reportedly said.