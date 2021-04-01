IRS warning university students, staff about new tax scam

A warning from the IRS for all university students and staff.

Scammers are sending emails using the agency's logo and various lines such as "tax refund payment" or "recalculation of your tax refund payment."

The email asks you to click a link and submit a form to claim your refund.

It also asks you to provide personal information.

They say scammers are specifically targeting educational institutions who have an EDU email address.

If you get an email like that do not click on the link and report it to the IRS.