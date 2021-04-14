Home buying tips for current sellers market

When housing demand is high and supply is low it's a good time to be a seller.

So if you've been thinking about taking that step and owning a house now is the time.

We have some tips on home buying in a sellers market.

First you want to assemble a team of pros who have up-to-the minute data.

A real estate agent will often refer you to a team of financial and inspection pros they know are ready to spring into action.

They're also wired into professional networks.

Next you'll want to get pre-qualified for your mortgage loan.

If you can afford it you can make yourself more attractive to sellers with buyer's concession such as agreeing to an "as is" sale.

That means you wont ask the seller to make repairs.

But it should not mean waiving an inspection.