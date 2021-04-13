Watch
GM Vehicles under investigation due to airbag complaints

Nearly 750,000 General Motors vehicles are being investigated over complaints that airbags may not inflate in a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers Chevy, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from last year and this year.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Apr 13, 2021
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers Chevy, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from last year and this year.

Most are full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.

The agency says it has 15 complaints of airbag malfunctions including 6 crashes with 8 reported injuries.

GM issued a service bulletin to dealers about the problem last month but there hasn't been a recall.

