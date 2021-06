More than 285,000 2021 General Motors vehicles are being recalled for a malfunctioning airbag warning light.

Four vehicle makes are involved, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

Some of the affected models are listed in the video above.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the software-related issue can cause the airbag light to illuminate inconsistently failing to notify the driver of an actual problem.