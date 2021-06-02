Consumer Product Safety Commission reviewing infant sleeping products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission will likely vote Wednesday on whether all products designed for babies to sleep in must meet the same standards as cribs and bassinets.

"There's an assumption that I think that parents and caregivers have when they purchase something or use something for their babies to sleep in. That it's going to be safe, that it's already been tested and proven and then it does meet some standard that means it's going to be safe for their baby to sleep in. And the fact of the matter is, that's just not the case," Said Dr. Benjamin Hoffman, with AAP Council on Injury, Violence, & Poison Prevention.

The problem with the current rules regarding infant products is that different products are held to different standards.

Pediatricians say the only proven safe way for babies to sleep, is on their back on a flat, firm surface with no padding around them, and not sharing space with anyone else.

Nearly 10 babies die every day from some sort of sleep-related issue.

It's the leading preventable cause of death for infants under one.