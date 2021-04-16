Amtrak tries to put new routes in place across the country

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If Amtrak gets the funding and green light the map in the player may become a reality.

These brand-new routes could be in place by 2035.

Transportation is the largest source of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

RELATED: Train between Las Vegas and LA, could it really happen this time?

The goal of president Biden's $2T infrastructure plan "The American Jobs Act" is to reduce traffic and air pollution and expand access to jobs while creating thousands of new ones.

But the U.S. has a lot of catching up to do.

Amtrak's Acela Express is the only high-speed service in the U.S. hitting up to 150 miles an hour in some spots between Washington D.C. and Boston.