Train between Las Vegas and LA, could it really happen this time?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A train connecting Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

It really could happen... this time.

Amtrak has released a map of its proposed plan with dozens of new routes.

RELATED: Biden lays out $2 trillion plan to improve nation's infrastructure

Las Vegas to Los Angeles, California, is one of those routes.

The company is responding to president Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

The president is pitching an overhaul of the nation's railways, airports, roads, and more.

The price tag is more than $2 trillion.

President Joe Biden saying the plan is "unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago."

To pay for the plan Biden wants to raise taxes on businesses and corporations something republicans do not support.