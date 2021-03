It's the list all dog lovers have been waiting for.

American Kennel Club's new ranking is out.

No surprise here: Labrador Retrievers took the top spot for the 30th straight year.

French Bulldogs are the second most popular.

That's followed by German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, and Bulldogs.

Poodles and Dachschunds also made the top 10.

The rankings are based on the number of purebreds added to the club's registry in the last year.