National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning in Clark County

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of Las Vegas Valley
NIKKI LEIGH
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. on Thursday in Central Clark County.

At around 3 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located at Southern Highlands, moving east at 15 miles per hour.

The warning cautions against 60-mile-per-hour gusts and quarter-size hail.

Hail damage is expected for cars. The warning also expects damage to roofs and trees, according to the NWS.

Some of the impacted locations include Henderson, Boulder City, Southern Highlands, Anthem, Lake Las Vegas, Mountains Edge, Green Valley, Enterprise, Sam Boyd Stadium, Paradise, Spring Valley, The Strip, East Las Vegas, Sloan, Railroad Pass, Seven Hills, Silverado Ranch, Harry Reid International Airport, Allegiant Stadium and Black Mountain.

This also impacts Interstate 15 between mile markers 21 and 25.

For precautionary measures, the warning states that people can move to the interior room of the lowest floor.

Channel 13 will continue updating this story with the latest weather information.

