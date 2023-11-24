First freeze watch for Southern Nevada brings coldest temps since April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter has officially arrived in Southern Nevada and the National Weather Service is issuing the first freeze watch of the season.

According to NWS officials, this will affect eastern Clark County and western San Bernardino County. The watch is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 26 between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Meteorologists are predicting temperatures in the 30s for Sunday morning for much of the valley, including 33 degrees in Henderson, 38 degrees in Las Vegas, and 31 degrees in Mesquite.

