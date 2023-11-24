Watch Now
First freeze watch for Southern Nevada brings coldest temps since April

The November 24, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Nov 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter has officially arrived in Southern Nevada and the National Weather Service is issuing the first freeze watch of the season.

According to NWS officials, this will affect eastern Clark County and western San Bernardino County. The watch is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 26 between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Meteorologists are predicting temperatures in the 30s for Sunday morning for much of the valley, including 33 degrees in Henderson, 38 degrees in Las Vegas, and 31 degrees in Mesquite.

