National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Lake Mead amid 'dangerously hot conditions'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Lake Mead until Tuesday night.

According to the alert, Lake Mead National Recreation Area will be seeing "dangerously hot conditions" in the area as temperatures rise "5 to 10 degrees above late-August averages."

The alert was initially issued at 3:07 a.m. for the Lake Havasu, Fort Mohave, Lake Mead, and San Bernadino County areas. The alert is set to expire around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

NWS meteorologists are warning residents in the area about working outside or participating in outdoor activities, as the extreme heat will "significantly increase the potential for heat-related illness."

High heat risk lower Colorado River Valley, adjacent Mohave and San Bernardino Counties Monday and Tuesday. Highs 110°-115°. Stay safe by limiting outdoor exposure to the cooler parts of the day, staying hydrated, and wearing light and loose fitting clothing. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/z1XvNsO90F — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 27, 2023

