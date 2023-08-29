Watch Now
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Lake Mead amid 'dangerously hot conditions'

Posted at 9:02 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:54:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Lake Mead until Tuesday night.

According to the alert, Lake Mead National Recreation Area will be seeing "dangerously hot conditions" in the area as temperatures rise "5 to 10 degrees above late-August averages."

The alert was initially issued at 3:07 a.m. for the Lake Havasu, Fort Mohave, Lake Mead, and San Bernadino County areas. The alert is set to expire around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

NWS meteorologists are warning residents in the area about working outside or participating in outdoor activities, as the extreme heat will "significantly increase the potential for heat-related illness."

