National 'Stop the Bleed' Day seeks to teach people how to stop bleeding, save a life in an emergency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May 22 marks National "Stop the Bleed" Day in the United States, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of stopping bleeding in an emergency, and teaching people the necessary skills and techniques to try and stop bleeding until first responders arrive.

Experts say bleeding is the number one preventable cause of death when there's an injury—the U.S. Department of Defense says a person experiencing life-threatening bleeding can die from blood loss within minutes, before first responders arrive, so bystanders taking action can be the difference between life and death.

"Stop the Bleed is a great program because it offers life-saving skills that can be used for any incident in everyday life," Erin Cheatwood, UMC's Community Relations Coordinator, told Channel 13 on Thursday. "That can be a motor vehicle crash, that could be something that happens at a gym, that can be something that happens in the workplace–we can use these life-saving skills any time, anywhere in our day-to-day life."

Staff from UMC and UNLV will be holding a free training course from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to teach people how to stop bleeding in an emergency, using pressure, wound dressing and tourniquets.

UMC holds free Stop the Bleed classes every month. For their full first aid class schedule and to sign up, visit their website by clicking here.

Sunrise Hospital also offers free monthly Stop the Bleed classes. To view their schedule and to register, visit their website by clicking here.

For more information on Stop the Bleed Day nationwide, visit Stop the Bleed's website by clicking here, or the Department of Defense's website by clicking here.