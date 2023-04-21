National Parks, including Death Valley, free to enter on April 22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To kick off National Park Week, all national parks will have fee-free entry on Saturday, April 22. This includes Death Valley and Great Basin national parks in Nevada.

The fee-free day only applies to entrance fees and only for Earth Day, April 22. People camping on Saturday will need to pay camping fees.

"Fee-free days provide more opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources," said a representative for the Death Valley National Park.

Kurt Moses Hiker in Sidewinder Canyon in Death Valley National Park by Kurt Moses.



The free entry day kicks off National Park Week 2023. This year's theme is "Your Park Story." The National Park Service invites visitors to use #NationalParkWeek hashtag.

More information on visiting Death Valley can be found here.