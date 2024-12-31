Watch Now
Local News

Actions

National Park Service working to restore historic towers in Saline Valley

Saline Valley Tower
National Park Service
Saline Valley Tower
Posted

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KTNV) — The National Parks Service is working to preserve three historic wooden towers in Saline Valley.

Due to the effects of age and weathering, the towers were leaning — requiring immediate preservation of each structure. Earlier this year, one of the towers was toppled by a visitor to the park.

Built in 1911 by the Saline Valley Salt Company, the Saline Valley Salt Tram transported salt over the Inyo Mountains.

The structures are located in Death Valley National Park. Using ropes, each tower was carefully repositioned after around 36 hours.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH