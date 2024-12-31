National Park Service working to restore historic towers in Saline Valley

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KTNV) — The National Parks Service is working to preserve three historic wooden towers in Saline Valley.

Due to the effects of age and weathering, the towers were leaning — requiring immediate preservation of each structure. Earlier this year, one of the towers was toppled by a visitor to the park.

Built in 1911 by the Saline Valley Salt Company, the Saline Valley Salt Tram transported salt over the Inyo Mountains.

The structures are located in Death Valley National Park. Using ropes, each tower was carefully repositioned after around 36 hours.