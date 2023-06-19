Watch Now
National Park Service officials warn about potential flash flooding in the Las Vegas Wash

National Park Service - Avoid lower Las Vegas wash
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 13:26:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Park Service officials are warning hikers and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts to avoid the Las Vegas Wash over the next couple of days.

According to the park service, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is scheduled to hold back and release water and will create "a series of low water and higher flow events."

That will start on Tuesday and is scheduled to run through Thursday and will mainly happen downstream of Northshore Road.

Park service officials said to "enjoy the wash from afar" and "stay on trails that keep you on higher ground."

