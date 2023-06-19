National Park Service officials warn about potential flash flooding in the Las Vegas Wash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Park Service officials are warning hikers and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts to avoid the Las Vegas Wash over the next couple of days.

According to the park service, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is scheduled to hold back and release water and will create "a series of low water and higher flow events."

Alert! Stay out of the lower Las Vegas wash June 20-22, 2023.



Multiple times per day, the @SNWA_H2O will hold back & release water, creating a series of low water and higher flow events.



Enjoy the wash from afar, staying on higher ground.#LakeMead #HikingLasVegas pic.twitter.com/Gcke97JLOG — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) June 19, 2023

That will start on Tuesday and is scheduled to run through Thursday and will mainly happen downstream of Northshore Road.

Park service officials said to "enjoy the wash from afar" and "stay on trails that keep you on higher ground."