National Park Service looking for volunteers to help clean up Lake Mead

Lake Mead clean-up volunteers
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 13, 2023
LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — The National Park Service is looking for volunteers to help make the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a more beautiful place.

According to park rangers, the Operation Zero boat is getting ready to set sail.

Four to six volunteers go out on the boat on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in October and November and help pick up trash around the lake.

If you're interested, rangers said you can contact them at LAKE_volunteer_coordinator@nps.gov or by calling (702) 293-8711 for more information.

