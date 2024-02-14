National Park Service: Lake Powell houseboat fire was an accident

LAKE POWELL (KTNV) — The National Park Service has completed its investigation into a houseboat fire at Lake Powell.

On Friday, rangers said the October fire at Bullfrog Marina was "accidental in nature" and the source of the fire was undetermined.

At least five boats were destroyed and several people were treated for smoke inhalation.

That happened just months after a different fire led to multiple boats being damaged at the Wahweap Marina.

VIDEO: Several boats catch fire at Lake Powell marina

Houseboats catch fire at Lake Powell marina

Robert Wilkes, the owner of Skylite Houseboat Management, said the fire began in the early afternoon on June 2 and grew for about an hour and a half. Wilkes, a trained firefighter, used a garden hose and worked with park rangers, who he said arrived soon after the boats ignited, to help put out the fire.

“I started pulling boats off the dock trying to create a gap so it didn’t act like a tree line,” he said.

Investigators also ruled that fire was an accident and the source was undetermined.