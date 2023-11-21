National Park Service closes area at Zion National Park due to rockfall

ZION NATIONAL PARK (KTNV) — The National Park Service has closed part of Zion National Park.

According to rangers, on Nov. 14, they received a report of a rockfall near Weeping Rock. When rangers arrived on the scene, they found a dust cloud on the road, which temporarily disrupted shuttle service.

"Thankfully, park rangers didn't need to treat any injuries," said Jeff Bradybaugh, the Zion National Park Superintendent. "Rockfall can happen at any time in this highly erosive landscape."

Rangers said the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop, parking area, and trail will remain closed until further noticed while park scientists and maintenance staff assess the area to make sure it is safe.