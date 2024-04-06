National Park Service begins total rehabilitation of Zion National Park campground

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTNV) — The South Campground has been closed at Zion National Park while crews work on improving drainage systems and removing non-native and potentially hazardous trees.

However, thanks to additional federal funding, the South Campground will be undergoing a "complete rehabilitation."

On Friday, rangers announced the money will be used to put in new bathrooms, modern drinking water systems, improve sewer infrastructure, enlarge and reinforce stormwater drainage, improve campsites, and add new food storage boxes.

They're also looking at building a new structure for visitors to speak with rangers and receive wilderness permits for things like canyoneering and backpacking and installing more native plants.

You can see a map of the proposed projects below.

National Park Service

"We are just beginning the construction process," Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement. "Visitors to Zion will benefit for years from the hard work of the many expert park employees and skilled craftspeople who are rehabilitating one of our most popular and historic campgrounds. Congress made this work possible through the Great American Outdoors Act - Legacy Restoration Fund."

That legislation was passed in 2020 and it provides up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to the National Park Service to enhance national parks and provide more recreation and education opportunities for visitors.

The South Campground has hosted campers since opening in the 1920s and most of the campground infrastructure hasn't been updated since the 1960s.

So far, there is no timeline on how long construction will take or an anticipated reopening date.