National Night Out promotes police-community relationships in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People across the Las Vegas valley spent early Tuesday evening getting to know their neighbors and the police officers that keep them safe.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other area agencies hosted events in coordination with National Night Out. The nationwide community-based program is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime programs, and provide an event for community members to learn how to protect their neighborhoods.

“The number one goal is to connect with the community and get to know everybody and let them know who our officers are,” Timothy Hatchett with LVMPD said.

Hatchett said the event is an opportunity to build genuine relationships based on trust and transparency.

“With everything going on in the world today with how everyone looks at them in such a negative manner just trying to assassinate your character based on what their job is. It’s good to see them having fun and realize they’re just like one of us,” Delasha Moore said.

“It just shows hey, we’re out here, we’re gonna show our faces, you can trust us and we’re here to help. Little events like this go a long way,” Ashley Frazier.