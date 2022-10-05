National Night Out brings community and police closer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of people spent Tuesday evening kicking it with the cops as part of National Night Out across the Las Vegas valley.

The night is a chance for people who may never have spoken a word to a police officer to figure out what the experience is all about.

"It's cool," said life-long Historic West Side resident Andrew Washington. "It's like a family reunion."

Washington said nights like Tuesday are chances to look beyond the badge to the person underneath.

"They're regular people just like we are," he said. "They have a house, they have a family, just like we do. We can't think all cops are bad cops. There are good cops."

Captain Tim Hatchett with Bolden Area Command said the bonds formed at the Doolittle Community Center are more important than simple one on one connections between civilians and officers.

"When you're out here talking to people, you're building relationships, you're getting to know the kids," Hatchett said. "It's what it's about. It's why we do this job."

Hatchett said community policing goes well beyond one party and one night with officers in the Bolden Area Command focusing on much more than arresting criminal suspects.

"We focus on the underlying issues within the community and ways to address those underlying issues which, in turn, suppresses crime," he said.

Washington said on nights like National Night Out there's only one vibe someone could take away and carry in the coming days.

"Show love, show positive attitudes, and never be negative," he said.

Cpt. Hatchett said Bolden Area Command is preparing to celebrate the department's 20th anniversary with a much larger block party on Oct. 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the community would be more than welcome at the coming celebration.