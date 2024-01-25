National News Literacy Week: The good & bad of AI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more a part of everyday society. But it can be dangerous if not used responsibly.

As part of National News Literacy Week, Channel 13 went to UNLV to hear from a couple local experts about the use of AI today and in the future.

SCARY SUBJECT

"Honestly, it's a very scary subject," says Franchesca Ramirez, a UNLV marketing and journalism student.

She sees the potential for using artificial intelligence in deceptive ways.

"There's a lot of talk about copyright, plagiarism and how AI isn't always giving you real information. Sometimes it can give you misinformation," says Ramirez.

Artificial images or videos also known as deepfakes have been circulating on social media. They look and sound all too real, but they're software generated.

There are currently no federal regulations on deepfakes but lawmakers are working on legislation to regulate them.

Still, they are a regular occurrence these days often deceiving the public and sometimes the news media. Ramirez feels it's the responsibility of every journalist to make sure what they're reporting is AI free.

FACT CHECK

"You need to fact check everything. You need to have multiple sources, primary sources, secondary sources," says Ramirez.

Otherwise, she feels we could see more potential harm on a national and even global level.

"We're at the start of AI. We haven't even reached what its true potential could be and it's scary to think about the future," says Ramirez.

"We need to think of AI as a tool and it's not about the tool. It's how we use the tool," says Dr. Aya Shata, an Assistant Professor of Digital Media at Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies.

She is currently researching the uses of Artificial Intelligence. She believes AI, or more specifically Generative AI which can independently create new content, can lead to better journalism.

"It's offering new outputs, it's like talking to you," says Dr. Shata.

TALKING TO SOFTWARE

She goes on to say, "Ask it a question, replies back to me and then ask another question. It's like we're making a conversation, a dialogue. This is what I think scares people and feel like, Oh wow. I'm talking to software."

She says it's important for journalists or any other user to approach the use of AI carefully.

"Going back to the idea AI consumes the data we feed. Since this data is already biased, the algorithm that actually generates the output would also be biased," says Dr. Shata.

So, she says it's crucial to verify and validate story research and hear directly from actual experts.

Otherwise, there's a great risk fake AI generated stories could be broadcast, published or posted if proper safeguards are not used.

"Unfortunately, it contributes to a lot of misinformation. Especially with fake news, deep fakes. We have the elections coming up. So, we're going to see a lot of that unfortunately," says Dr. Shata.

That's why she says it's important for students to learn now, about the ethical ways of using AI.

"For example, in my class I try to encourage them to use it," says Dr. Shata.

COLLECTING DATA

She goes on to say, "It's very good at collecting data, summarizing that data. So, it kind of offers a starting point. This is where you start and then the students continue the work developing maybe primary research or writing a news article."

Ramirez agrees and says now is the time to learn to understand AI as it becomes more and more ingrained into daily life.

"I think if people learn how to use it responsibly, it all comes down to the people using it. It doesn't come down to AI itself. It comes down to the people that are going to be using that AI for either good or bad," says Ramirez.