National Guard tapped to help search for pilot who went missing in flight from Las Vegas to Reno

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada National Guard has now been tapped to help in the search for a pilot who went missing while flying from Las Vegas to Reno.

According to a statement from the National Guard, a UH-72 Lakota helicopter crew left Las Vegas this morning as part of the ongoing search and rescue effort.

Officials say the missing pilot was flying a private aircraft from Las Vegas to Reno last week when he disappeared.

The National Guard’s crew will retrace his flight pattern to assist Nye County Emergency Management, the agency leading the search.

In its statement, the Nevada National Guard did not identify the pilot or provide additional information about the search.

We've reached out to Nye County Emergency Management to learn more.

This is a developing story.