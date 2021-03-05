NASCAR Weekend kicks off in Las Vegas, limited fans allowed to attend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of NASCAR fans will head to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

The Southern Nevada Health District is allowing 15% capacity, which adds up to about 12,500 fans per day.

Friday, Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams will announce the engines for the Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race.

Saturday, Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles delivers the messages ahead of the Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race.

Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr will deliver the most famous words in motorsports, kicking off the Pennzoil 400.

Reporter Kelsey McFarland spoke with Jeff Motley with LVMS; Mike Ford with NASCAR; race car driver Joe Graf Jr.; and Buffalo Bills player Antonio Williams on Friday morning. Watch the interviews in the player above.