NASCAR preparations are underway at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparations are underway at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It's race weekend and that always means big business.

"We have been out here 29 years," merchandise salesman Jody Reynolds said. "We will here 10 to 12 hours just to open on Friday."

He said it's going to be a big weekend especially for one of his favorites, NASCAR driver and Las Vegas native Kyle Busch.

"Sales should be really good," Reynolds said. "He is a well-known person out here."

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be packed with fans for several races ending with the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

The races are attracting people from all over the country and from the stands to the infield, crews are getting it all set up for when the fun kicks off on Friday.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway president Chris Powell said it will be a fun weekend for fans.

"There's a lot of excitement out here. We've got three great days of racing coming up," Powell said. "They not only get NASCAR racing on our mile and a half oval. They also get everything our town has to offer."

The weekend attracts thousands of people who be spending a lot of money.

"We go gamble a little bit," NASCAR fan Larry Graves said. "We have also been out to Red Rock hiking."

Some fans say this is one of their favorite race weekends to attend.

"I just love Las Vegas," Joshua Dybka said. "It's probably the closest racetrack to my house and we camp on the infield."

