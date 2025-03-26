LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and area Muslim leaders gathered at Metro's headquarters to observe the sacred Night of Power.

Jhovani Carillo stopped by to learn the importance of this community gathering.

Muslim leaders break bread with LVMDP during Night of Power

The Night of Power is the most venerated night of the Islamic calendar. During this night, Angel Jibril revealed the first verses of the Holy Qur'an to the Prophet Muhammad.

"Many Islamic philosophers will say that it is the dawning of the Islamic faith tradition," said Mujahid Ramadan, facilitator of Metro’s multicultural advisory council.

Muslim community members gathered to pray, break their fast, and share a meal with officers.

This tradition began several years ago after an attack on a mosque in Texas.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reached out to the Muslim community to offer support and reassurance. This friendship led to the idea of opening

police headquarters for Night of Power.

"Being able to come together as a community to celebrate with a unique part of the community is a very special evening for all of us," said Capt. Dave Sims.

Sims believes events like this deepen the bond between law enforcement and the Muslim community.

“When we start sharing the beauty of those cultures to include the police culture, we all see that we are also a part of this community," he said. "We all want to live here in a safe community and really send out a kind of beacon of positivity.”

“The best time to find out who your citizens are is not when there’s a crisis; it's when there’s not a crisis," Ramadan said. "You get to know people, you get to interact with people."

Ramadan said Tuesday night's event also provided a chance for leaders from various faiths to strengthen their unity.

“It’s a celebration, but it’s also a getting to know one another.”

“When we create dialogue, we create understanding. Tonight, we are able to see that we have more similarities than differences, and that’s what bonds us together as a community," said Jolie Brislin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League.

