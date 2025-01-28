Museum of Ice Cream plans to open flagship location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anything is 'popsicle!'

Hailing from New York City, the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) is coming to Las Vegas with its largest flagship location yet, a museum spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The new location is slated to open in 2026 at the AREA15 Immersive Entertainment District, spanning around 30,000 square feet.

"This family-friendly 'eatertainment' experience will include interactive ice cream-themed suites, sprinkle pools, playgrounds, buffets, costume parlors, and even pink limousines," a museum spokesperson said in a press release.

The museum is headquartered in New York City and has expanded to Chicago, Austin, Miami and Boston — and even overseas with the opening of a Singapore location. And now, Las Vegas is joining the ice cream family.

The museum said their Las Vegas location is unique in that it will be the first to have an ice-cream themed hotel concept.

