Murray the Magician performs final show at the Tropicana before hotels closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Tropicana Las Vegas will close its doors in just a few days, paving the way for the Oakland Athletics' new ballpark.

Its closure means a new beginning for many employees, including Murray the Magician. His final show at the property took place on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been here for 12 years, so it’s really bittersweet,” Murray said.

In that time, he has entertained thousands of audiences at the Tropicana.

“Coming to Las Vegas and trying to make it and actually still being here in the game is pretty wild,” Murray said.

He will now be a part of the hotel's history because on April 1st, it’ll close its doors to the public.

“Las Vegas is known to change. The reason people come here is because it’s been evolving ever since,” he said.

The Tropicana opened on April 4, 1957 and for 67 years, has been a staple for tourists and locals alike. Eventually, the property located on the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard will soon be home to a new ballpark.

“It's exciting. It’s interesting how we’re closing a hotel but yet we’re all coming together for it,” Murray said.