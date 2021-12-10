Mt. Charleston snow prompts reminder for winter vehicle safety

MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Make sure your car is winter weather ready. That’s the advice being given for people wanting to visit the Spring Mountains. It comes after a few inches of snow fell Thursday morning.

“It looks like it’s not hard, but I’ve never done it.”

Myra Jefferson is getting all the help she needs putting chains on her car. She was fortunate to find these drivers before making her way up to Mount Charleston for work.

“I saw them and I’m like I don’t know if they’re up there for this, but I’m definitely going to try to ask,” she said.

It’s not a bad idea with the road blanketed with a coating of white powder at the mountain top. Clark County officials are recommending drivers to have chains or four-wheel drive, so cars won’t get stuck. They also recommend driving slowly and accelerating gradually to allow for greater braking distances. Some visitors say they’ve seen some reckless driving.

“I see some people not driving nicely and it’s not good. They want to go too fast and want to pass you," Muhammad Ali Vosough, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

With more people expected to come up because of the snow, Jefferson believes at some point this winter chains will be required and hopes people are prepared.

“Make sure you try to get your chains on before you get up here because it’s going to snow a lot this winter,” she said.