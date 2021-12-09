Several inches of snow heading for Mount Charleston overnight

MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — The first real blast of winter weather will hit the Spring Mountains overnight and crews are already expecting the snow to attract a lot of visitors.

Once that snow starts falling, if you are coming from the desert to the Spring Mountains, you are going to want to bring along an extra change of clothes and dress for a more northern climate.

“Oh, that is for sure, yes,” said Kanoa Meredith of Henderson. “Because as you can see, I’m wearing shorts right now. I did not come prepared for this.”

The Mount Charleston Winter Alliance is preparing for three to seven inches of snow to fall and the pretty scenery will surely draw a crowd.

“It’s actually a pretty fun experience, I would say,” he said. “Just the drive up here, seeing all the trees and snow on the hilltops—it is magnificent.”

Before you plan your weekend retreat, make sure you set yourself up for success.

“Be aware that there’s a lack of cell coverage up here on Mt. Charleston,” said Jorge Gonzales, fire chief at the Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District. “There’s no fuel stations, and be ready, overall, for driving in the winter.”

Lee Canyon is not open yet, needing about double the amount of snow expected to fall overnight. But the parking reservations will be a thing of the past when it does.

“Last season a lot of people did come out just to get outdoors,” said Jim Seely, marketing director at Lee Canyon. “They felt cooped-up because of the pandemic. And I think hopefully those habits stayed and it’s going to be a great season for people to come out and enjoy the Spring Mountains in the wintertime.”

Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads need four-wheel-drive to make it up the mountain, so also keep that in mind when you are pulling the winter clothes out of the closet.

“I’ll probably go out shopping tonight or tomorrow and be prepared,” said Meredith.

December 18-January 2 is the busiest time of the year out here for Lee Canyon and Mt. Charleston. And though there is not a formal opening date yet for Lee Canyon, it plans to announce one a little later into the month.