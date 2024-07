MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Officials confirmed a man has been rescued from Mt. Charleston after becoming too sick to continue hiking.

Search and rescue efforts were underway for a person who Las Vegas Metro police said experienced heat-related symptoms.

The area was on Mt. Charleston near Mummy Mountain.

LVMPD said the 36-year-old hiker was reportedly vomiting and unable to continue on foot.

Aid is being rendered as well.