Mt. Charleston expecting potential snowfall to draw crowds over Christmas weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mt, Charleston is expecting to draw big crowds over the Christmas weekend if it snows, according to Winter Alliance officials.

Visitors are being reminded amid the busy holiday season to arrive "early, be patient, drive cautiously, and abide by traffic laws" as they make their way up the mountain. Officials note that arriving before 9 a.m. is best, especially if you don't want to get caught in mountain traffic.

"Also, consider carpooling with friends and family to the mountain and NOT using rideshare services (e.g., Uber or Lift) because limited cell service and traffic may not allow for pickup for return rides," officials said in a news release.

Additionally, live webcams offered from Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon can give motorists a good view of the roads before hitting the trails.

Due to damage caused by Hurricane Hilary in August 2023, some recreation sites and roads on the Spring Mountains are closed for public safety. In Lee Canyon, the upper and lower Bristlecone Trails/Trailheads, the lower Bristlecone Road, Mack’s Canyon Road, and the dispersed camping area are all closed. On Deer Creek Road, the picnic area is closed. In Kyle Canyon, Cathedral Rock, Echo, Mary Jane, and Trail Canyons Trails are closed.

Additionally, when traveling to the Spring Mountains, officials recommend starting with a full tank of gas because there are no gas stations on the mountain.

Lastly, officials are also reminding guests to wear appropriate clothing and check driving conditions before heading to the mountains.