MSG Sphere making progress in Las Vegas, on schedule for 2023 opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A milestone for the MSG Sphere Las Vegas. On Friday there will be a topping out ceremony celebrating the completion of the first latitude of its exosphere.

13 Action News got an early inside look at the progress being made on the project to see how the state-of-the-art venue is taking shape.

From the outside, you get a sense of the size and scale of the sphere's structure. When it's finished, it will be 516 feet wide, 366 feet tall, and completely covered with 580,000 square feet of programmable LED lighting.

On the inside, the main bowl is a sight to behold. By design, the domed roof does not need columns and was constructed using six million pounds of steel. The domed roof will also be covered with an LED screen, the largest on earth spanning more than three football fields.

The guests will be at the center of this immersive venue. Between stadium seats, suites, and standing room, the sphere will have a capacity of 20,000, all capable of facing the stage.

The best view in the building may be on level eight. From the top floor, you can see the sphere's advanced architecture and engineering on full display.

The project is expected to be finished sometime in 2023.