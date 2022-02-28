"Mr. 199" runs Rock N Roll Half Marathon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inspiring others to try. A runner at the Rock N Roll half marathon says doing these distance events, has given him a new lease on life and hopes he can encourage others to follow.

“I’m able to support a better life. When you do a better lifestyle, you get an opportunity to do things like this.”

Neal Bendesky always keeps a positive mindset. He loves the running lifestyle, which is why he came to Las Vegas to take on the Rock N Roll half marathon on the Strip.

“Giving us an opportunity to celebrate our lifestyles. Our better lifestyles.”

RELATED STORY: List of road closures, transit detours for Rock ‘n’ Roll run series in Las Vegas

It’s runs just like this one that led to Bendesky losing 199 pounds. Giving him the moniker, Mr. 199.

“You run 13.1 miles would be crazy, but at the end of the day, as you progress on your lifestyle, you’re able to mentally and physically do it,” he said.

It’s a feat that he shared with 25,000 people, with a few running in the event for charity. This was the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Many of the participants are amateur runners, looking to push themselves, and have a little bit of fun doing it.

“I think everyone, you can just feel it. I think everyone’s thrilled to be back and we’re here to party,” Nicole Christenson, the race director, said.

A party Bendesky says enables many people to go on and live their best lives.

“I was fat. I’m less fat, but I’m happy to be here and I’m celebrating my life,’ he said.

Race organizers say they do plan on coming back next year with more running events next February.

