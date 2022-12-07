Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Mountain lion euthanized after being captured in northwest Las Vegas valley, officials say

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 5.00.38 PM.png
Brittany Avy
A mountain lion was spotted by a Las Vegas couple roaming through a neighborhood near Grand Canyon and Grand Teton.
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 5.00.38 PM.png
Posted at 2:07 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 17:12:55-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Wilderness has confirmed that the mountain lion spotted in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood has been euthanized after being captured on Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police announced that NDOW was able to tranquilize and safely capture the animal around 4 a.m.

Doug Nielson with NDOW said the animal was euthanized after it did not leave the residential area after being "hazed" by officials, posing a serious danger to the surrounding communities.

KTNV obtained video of the lion wandering around a neighborhood near Grand Canyon and Grand Teton on Tuesday. The woman who caught the wildcat on camera said she and her husband spotted the lion around 2 a.m. and called the authorities minutes later.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH