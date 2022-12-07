Mountain lion euthanized after being captured in northwest Las Vegas valley, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Wilderness has confirmed that the mountain lion spotted in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood has been euthanized after being captured on Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police announced that NDOW was able to tranquilize and safely capture the animal around 4 a.m.

Doug Nielson with NDOW said the animal was euthanized after it did not leave the residential area after being "hazed" by officials, posing a serious danger to the surrounding communities.

KTNV obtained video of the lion wandering around a neighborhood near Grand Canyon and Grand Teton on Tuesday. The woman who caught the wildcat on camera said she and her husband spotted the lion around 2 a.m. and called the authorities minutes later.