Motorcyclist unresponsive after crash on Charleston Boulevard near Durango Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police responded to the scene of a crash Saturday involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court.

Police say the motorcyclist was unresponsive at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

Charleston Boulevard between Heavenly Hills Court and Durango Drive was closed while the police investigated the crash.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

