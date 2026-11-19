LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in the Spring Valley area on Thursday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the collision was reported near the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Duneville Street at 2:21 p.m.

Police say a vehicle and a motorcycle crashed, and the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead.

"The investigation is ongoing," LVMPD stated. "Please avoid the area."

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the crash. This is a developing story.