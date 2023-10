HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are looking for a driver accused of hitting a motorcyclist on Monday afternoon.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened at 2:22 p.m. at East Warm Springs Road and Pabco Road.

Investigators said a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown, as of 4 p.m.

They add the suspect's vehicle is a small, gray four-door sedan with a paper license plate.

No further details about the crash have been released.