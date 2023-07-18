Motorcyclist hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' following crash in southern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" following a crash in the south-central Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the collision occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. on South Arville Street at the intersection with West Diablo Drive.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated that a white 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling south on Arville, and was approaching the intersection with Diablo at a "suspected high rate of speed." At the same time, a black 2019 Toyota 4-Runner was stopped facing north in a left-turn lane, waiting to turn onto westbound Diablo.

The collision occurred when the Toyota turned left across the motorcycle's path of travel. The motorcyclist was to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit for treatment for life-threatening injuries he had sustained.

Police say the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene of the collision and did not show signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.