LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One motorcyclist is being treated for at least one broken bone and head injury after being hit by a car Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver of the motorcycle was struck by a sedan around 8:35 p.m.

LVMPD says southbound lanes are closed around 2200 Fort Apache. Police also say speed appears to be a factor in the crash by the motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported to the driver of the sedan.