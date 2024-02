LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Las Vegas which shut down Rancho Drive from Vegas Drive to Coran Lane.

At about 1:35 an eyewitnesses told police a motorcyclist driving recklessly crashed into the back of a Honda Civic. The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

