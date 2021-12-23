Watch
Local News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in crash east of Las Vegas Strip at Tropicana, Spencer

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 8:09 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 23:09:56-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Chevrolet van east of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at approximately 7:33 p.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street in Paradise.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene, police said.

Officers were shutting down traffic at the intersection in order to fully investigate. The intersection will likely be closed for several hours, police said.

Police could not immediately speak to whether either of the drivers were impaired or showed signs of impairment. Fatal detectives were on their way to the scene.

PREVIOUS: Driver killed in crash at Tropicana Avenue, Sandhill Road in Las Vegas

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH