Motorcyclist dies in crash east of Las Vegas Strip at Tropicana, Spencer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Chevrolet van east of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at approximately 7:33 p.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street in Paradise.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene, police said.

Officers were shutting down traffic at the intersection in order to fully investigate. The intersection will likely be closed for several hours, police said.

Police could not immediately speak to whether either of the drivers were impaired or showed signs of impairment. Fatal detectives were on their way to the scene.

