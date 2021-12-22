Watch
Traffic shut down at Tropicana, Sandhill after fatal crash

KTNV
A fatal crash at the intersection of Tropicana Ave. and Sandhill Road, just west of Interstate 515, is impacting traffic on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 19:48:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road is expected to be shut down for several hours on Tuesday after a fatal crash.

The crash between two vehicles happened at the intersection just west of Interstate 515 at approximately 3:36 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The other driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Police asked that drivers avoid the area for the foreseeable future while they conduct their investigation.

