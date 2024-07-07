Motorcyclist dies after crash at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash at Zion National Park.

According to park rangers, the single-vehicle crash happened on the Fourth of July in the Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel.

National Park Service staff and medical personnel from the Hurricane Valley Fire District arrived at the scene and began performing CPR on the 19-year-old.

However, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details, including what caused the crash or the man's identity, have been released, as of Sunday afternoon.