Motorcyclist dead after crash with Amazon truck at Alexander, Losee roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department says it's investigating a fatal crash involving an Amazon Box truck and motorcycle at the intersection of Alexander and Losee roads.

Officers were called to the area of the crash just after 8 p.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation has revealed the following:

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Losee Road approaching Alexander Road. During that time, an Amazon box truck was traveling northbound on Losee Road and made a left-hand turn to travel westbound on Alexander Road. The motorcycle then struck the box truck.

The male driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, according to medical responders.

The intersection is closed down in all directions and will be closed for a few hours.

The fault remains unknown at this time and is still under investigation. Speed and impairment remain unknown factors at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

