Motorcyclist dead after collision near Tropicana, Steptoe Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 3 at approximately 8:26 PM, a fatal traffic collision occurred on East Tropicana Avenue, east of Steptoe Street.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2001 Yamaha dirt bike was traveling westbound in the right travel lane of East Tropicana Avenue, east of Steptoe Street. For unknown reasons, the dirt bike left the roadway to the right and struck a raised curb.

The rider struck a light pole on the north sidewalk and was ejected.

Arriving medical personnel transported him to Sunrise Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries despite all life-saving efforts.

The rider's death marks the 66th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2021. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation section.