Mother reacts after video shows her son being attacked near Robinson Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local mother speaking out following outrage over a viral video appearing to show an adult man beating a teen to the ground outside Robinson Middle School.

Melissa Rodriguez said her 13-year-old son is the teen in the video seen getting beaten by the adult.

She said she first came across the video when her daughter forwarded it to her.

"My heart drops to the ground," Robinson said. "It's a mother's worst nightmare. It's just not acceptable what he did."

The incident happened last Wednesday after school between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rodriguez said her son doesn't attend Robinson Middle School but was visiting some friends after school when the fight broke out.

Clark County School District police said the man in the video is 39-year-old Jose Montes. They said Montes turned himself in to police Monday morning.

Montes is a parent of one the students seen fighting in the video, according to CCSDPD.

While the fight took place off-campus, CCSDPD is currently looking into why the students were involved in the fight and the school will look into whether students will face charges. If it's their first offense, the incident will be handled internally, according to CCSDPD.

Rodriguez said her son is doing okay but hears ringing in his ears from being kicked in the head by the adult.

"One wrong blow could have killed him," Rodriguez said.

CCSDPD said they "don't expect parents to participate in fights but expect them to break them up."

Montes is facing several felony charges including child abuse, battery, coercion, interfering with a pupil attending school and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He's scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning.