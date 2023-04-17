Parent facing charges after fight near Robinson Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A parent is facing charges after the Clark County School District Police Department said he was seen fighting with students.

The department said the incident happened last Wednesday across the street from Dell H. Robinson Middle School, near Washington Avenue and Marion Drive.

Officers said a video showed two students fighting across the street from the school before Jose Montes, the father of one of the students, joined the fight.

In a statement, Lt. Bryan Zink said the district doesn't expect parents to participate in fights but expects them to break them up.

Montes and his attorney made a deal that allowed Montes to turn himself in Monday morning.

He's facing several charges, including abuse of a child, coercion, battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and interfering with a pupil attending school.

Montes is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.